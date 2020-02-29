Home
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral
Canberra Avenue
Forrest
Donald FURNER


1931 - 2020
Donald FURNER Obituary
DON FURNER OAM

26 December 1931 - 24 February 2020



Much loved by his devoted wife Lee.



Remembered by

Marian mother of Catherine, Don and David,

father-in-law of Karen and Kellie,

Poppy Don of Elly, Ryan, Alannah,

Maddison, Kyle, Isabella,

Hamish and Paddy Reid.

Sadly missed by Adam Reid,

Nathan and Odette Reid.



Heart felt thanks to the staff and carers

of Campbell Wing, Mirinjani

for their care and support.



A service for Don is to be held at

St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on THURSDAY

5 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.



A private cremation will follow.



No flowers by request, in lieu a donation

may be made to the

Men of League Foundation

www.menofleague.com.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
