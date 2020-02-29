|
|
DON FURNER OAM
26 December 1931 - 24 February 2020
Much loved by his devoted wife Lee.
Remembered by
Marian mother of Catherine, Don and David,
father-in-law of Karen and Kellie,
Poppy Don of Elly, Ryan, Alannah,
Maddison, Kyle, Isabella,
Hamish and Paddy Reid.
Sadly missed by Adam Reid,
Nathan and Odette Reid.
Heart felt thanks to the staff and carers
of Campbell Wing, Mirinjani
for their care and support.
A service for Don is to be held at
St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on THURSDAY
5 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.
A private cremation will follow.
No flowers by request, in lieu a donation
may be made to the
Men of League Foundation
www.menofleague.com.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020