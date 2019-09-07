Home
More Obituaries for DOREEN HOLDEN
DOREEN HOLDEN


1926 - 2019
DOREEN HOLDEN Obituary
[[CANCHSE5037]]

DOREEN HOLDEN

Aged 93 years



Passed away peacefully on

31 August 2019 at

Goodwin House Ainslie

with her family by her side.



Beloved wife of Lloyd.

Loving mother and mother-in-law

of John and Sharyn, Brett and Jenny,

Judith and James Bingley.



Dearly loved Mardi to all her grandchildren

and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend

the funeral service for Doreen to be held in the

Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

on TUESDAY, 10 September 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
