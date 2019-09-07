|
|
[[CANCHSE5037]]
DOREEN HOLDEN
Aged 93 years
Passed away peacefully on
31 August 2019 at
Goodwin House Ainslie
with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of Lloyd.
Loving mother and mother-in-law
of John and Sharyn, Brett and Jenny,
Judith and James Bingley.
Dearly loved Mardi to all her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend
the funeral service for Doreen to be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on TUESDAY, 10 September 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019