Doreen Jennifer Booth (formerly Peall, nee Bark) 18 June 1941 - 28 April 2020 To our beautiful, loving, independent, strong willed, clever, courageous Mum, we will miss you and love you always, Jim and Kate. Gran, you are my sunshine, love Ryan. Loving mother to Jane. Devoted carer to Angel and Munchkin. Special thanks to Dr Ross Hendry, Dr Alison Davis, Dr Gregory Robertson, Chris Twyford, the staff at Canberra Regional Cancer Centre, Queanbeyan District Hospital, Warrigal Queanbeyan and White Lady Funerals Queanbeyan for the care and support that you provided to our mother, Doreen. She will be sadly missed by family and friends
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020