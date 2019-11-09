Home
Doreen MCFARLANE


1928 - 2019
Doreen MCFARLANE Obituary
DOREEN JANE McFARLANE

(nee SMITH)

30 January 1928 - 6 November 2019



Devoted wife to Frederick Smith (dec)

for 26 years and later wife

to Ron McFarlane (dec).

Loving mother to Lorraine and Michael

and mother-in-law to Michael and Julie.

Beloved Nan to Kylie, Christopher, John

and their partners Luke, Samantha and Danielle.

Great-grandmother to Maddison, Evelyn,

Zoe, Frederick and Jack.



The funeral service for Doreen will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of St John,

Constitution Avenue, Reid on Tuesday,

12 November 2019, commencing at 2pm.



Family, friends and the staff who cared for Doreen at the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community are invited to attend.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
