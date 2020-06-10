Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for DOREEN YEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN YEW


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
DOREEN YEW Obituary
DOREEN MEI FONG YEW

16 February 1974 - 6 June 2020



An angel who lived amongst us,

now in our hearts and minds eternally.



Hami to Tun, Mama to Lizzie, Katrina,

Quinn and Razz.

Loving, joyful, gentle, nurturing, caring.



You are loved grandly.

We celebrate who you have always been to us.

Onwards to your new adventures!



You may pay your last respects between

10am and 12noon on 16 June 2020 at the

Bluegum Chapel, William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen.

Our family requests your understanding in

keeping to the 25 persons

capacity in the chapel.



A private funeral service for Doreen will be held

on Tuesday 16 June 2020 followed,

by a private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -