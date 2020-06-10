|
|
DOREEN MEI FONG YEW
16 February 1974 - 6 June 2020
An angel who lived amongst us,
now in our hearts and minds eternally.
Hami to Tun, Mama to Lizzie, Katrina,
Quinn and Razz.
Loving, joyful, gentle, nurturing, caring.
You are loved grandly.
We celebrate who you have always been to us.
Onwards to your new adventures!
You may pay your last respects between
10am and 12noon on 16 June 2020 at the
Bluegum Chapel, William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen.
Our family requests your understanding in
keeping to the 25 persons
capacity in the chapel.
A private funeral service for Doreen will be held
on Tuesday 16 June 2020 followed,
by a private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020