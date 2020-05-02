|
DORIS ELIZABETH LEETHAM Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th 2020 at Cooma Hospital, Cooma, formerly of Rivers St, Weston. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of Robert, Mother and Mother-in-law to Kerryn and Wayne, Gregory, Pamela and Andrew, Suzanne and Duncan and Stuart and Michelle. Adored Grand Mother to Tara, Jamie, Kristy, Matthew, Tamara, Benjamin, Sasha, Cassandra, James, Beau, Morgan and Rhiannon. Great Grand Mother to her 17 great grandchildren. A private service was held for Doris. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020