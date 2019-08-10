|
|
DORIS MILDRED RALLINGS
neÃ¨ Taylor
12 November 1926 - 8 August 2019
Beloved wife of Jim (dec).
Mother to Kay, Carol, Sandra, Yvonne, Kevin and Maureen. Mother-in-law to their partners.
Grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to all their children.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service of Doris will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on FRIDAY, 16 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019