M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Dorothy COSGROVE

Dorothy COSGROVE Obituary
Dorothy Freda Cosgrove



'Freda'



2 February 1928 - 5 October 2019



Adored wife of Dennis John (dec).

Much loved mother of Elaine, John, Bryony and Patricia and mother-in-law of their partners.

Beloved Nana to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Sadly missed.



The funeral service for Freda will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday 17th October, commencing at 1:30pm.



No flowers by requests. Donations may be made to the Cancer Council.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
