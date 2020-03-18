Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Dorothy DALE


1928 - 2020
Dorothy DALE Obituary
DOROTHY MARGARET DALE

1 May 1928 - 10 March 2020



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved wife of the late Donald Dale.

Loved and loving mother of Adele, Margaret, Diane and Lynette.

Mother-in-law of Gary, Larry (dec),

David, Alley (dec) and Richard.

Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 20

and great-great-grandmother of 1.



Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.



A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy's life

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

SATURDAY, 21 March 2020,

commencing at 12.00pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
