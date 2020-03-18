|
|
DOROTHY MARGARET DALE
1 May 1928 - 10 March 2020
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved wife of the late Donald Dale.
Loved and loving mother of Adele, Margaret, Diane and Lynette.
Mother-in-law of Gary, Larry (dec),
David, Alley (dec) and Richard.
Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 20
and great-great-grandmother of 1.
Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.
A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy's life
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
SATURDAY, 21 March 2020,
commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020