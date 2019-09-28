|
|
DOROTHY MAY EVANS
'GAIL'
29 June 1924 - 24 September 2019
Beloved wife of David for 71 years.
Much loved mother and Mother-in-law of
Wendy (dec), Darilyn, Edwina, William and Sue.
Loved Nan of Andrew and Justine; Keara, Beth
and Joe; Alanna, Mitchell and Jordan; David,
Harry, Elle, Amelia and Will, and
Great-Nan to their children.
Heartfelt thanks to all the Nursing Staff
and Social Workers of 11b TCH.
The funeral service for Gail will be held in
the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Tuesday,
1 October 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019