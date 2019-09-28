Home
1924 - 2019
DOROTHY MAY EVANS

'GAIL'

29 June 1924 - 24 September 2019



Beloved wife of David for 71 years.

Much loved mother and Mother-in-law of

Wendy (dec), Darilyn, Edwina, William and Sue.

Loved Nan of Andrew and Justine; Keara, Beth

and Joe; Alanna, Mitchell and Jordan; David,

Harry, Elle, Amelia and Will, and

Great-Nan to their children.



Heartfelt thanks to all the Nursing Staff

and Social Workers of 11b TCH.



The funeral service for Gail will be held in

the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Tuesday,

1 October 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm.



Private cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
