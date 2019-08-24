|
|
DOROTHY GROUTCH
Passed away gently on
Tuesday 20 August 2019,
aged 79
Beloved wife of Peter.
Mother and Mother-in-law of Christine and David, Carolyn and Rob, Rebecca, Kenneth.
Treasured Grandma of Daniel, Julia, Caitlin,
Elyse, Amy, Jonathon, Lochie,
Emily,Troy and Lemuria.
Loving Sister of Ken, Snow, Mac, Jean,
Maggie, Kath, Reg, Aileen and Les (all dec) and Alf.
Cherished Aunty to her many
nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the medical staff on 6A at
The Canberra Hospital.
With God
A Prayer service will be held at the
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce
on TUESDAY 27 August 2019
commencing at 1pm.
At the conclusion of the service
burial will take place at the
Woden cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers donations to
the Australian Cancer Research Foundation,
would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019