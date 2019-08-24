Home
Dorothy GROUTCH


1940 - 2019
Dorothy GROUTCH Obituary
DOROTHY GROUTCH

Passed away gently on

Tuesday 20 August 2019,

aged 79



Beloved wife of Peter.

Mother and Mother-in-law of Christine and David, Carolyn and Rob, Rebecca, Kenneth.

Treasured Grandma of Daniel, Julia, Caitlin,

Elyse, Amy, Jonathon, Lochie,

Emily,Troy and Lemuria.

Loving Sister of Ken, Snow, Mac, Jean,

Maggie, Kath, Reg, Aileen and Les (all dec) and Alf.

Cherished Aunty to her many

nieces and nephews.



Many thanks to the medical staff on 6A at

The Canberra Hospital.



With God



A Prayer service will be held at the

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce

on TUESDAY 27 August 2019

commencing at 1pm.



At the conclusion of the service

burial will take place at the

Woden cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



In lieu of flowers donations to

the Australian Cancer Research Foundation,

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
