Dorothy Henshall BROWN


1927 - 2020
Dorothy Henshall BROWN Obituary
DOROTHY HENSHALL BROWN 9 June 1927 - 8 May 2020 Loving sister of Shirley, Merran and Ian (deceased) and sister-in-law of Tom (deceased), Des and Lexi. A wonderful aunt, grand aunt and great grand aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their families. Will be dearly missed by her many friends in Canberra. A private cremation will be held, and a memorial service for Dorothy will take place at a future date. For details of the memorial service please contact the family at [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on May 13, 2020
