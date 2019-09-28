|
|
DOROTHY ELLEN ITALIANO
14/6/1956 - 25/9/2019
Beloved wife of Joseph.
Adored Mother of Rebecca and Ryan.
Treasured Nan of Joseph,
Luciana and Edward.
Passed away peacefully in the presence
of loved ones.
The funeral service for Dot will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 4th of October 2019, at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Cure Brain Cancer Foundation
would be appreciated in memory of Dot.
https://www.curebraincancer.
org.au/donations
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019