Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy ITALIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy ITALIANO


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dorothy ITALIANO Obituary
DOROTHY ELLEN ITALIANO



14/6/1956 - 25/9/2019



Beloved wife of Joseph.

Adored Mother of Rebecca and Ryan.

Treasured Nan of Joseph,

Luciana and Edward.



Passed away peacefully in the presence

of loved ones.



The funeral service for Dot will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 4th of October 2019, at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

would be appreciated in memory of Dot.

https://www.curebraincancer.

org.au/donations



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.