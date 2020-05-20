|
|
DOROTHY JEAN STEWART
'JEAN'
1 April 1921 - 15 May 2020
Beloved wife of Frank (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law of
Anne and Rodger, Ian and Gloria,
Paul and Joy, Bill and Trish.
Loving Nanna to David, Darren, Karina,
Graeme and Rodney (dec);
and Nanna to her great-grandchildren
Zach, Brianna, Jade, Zalee,
Wylie, Lauren and Angus.
A strong and determined lady to the end.
She will be missed.
Forever in our thoughts.
Thanks to the wonderful nursing staff on
11B at The Canberra Hospital.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020