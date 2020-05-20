Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Dorothy Jean STEWART

Dorothy Jean STEWART Obituary
DOROTHY JEAN STEWART

'JEAN'

1 April 1921 - 15 May 2020



Beloved wife of Frank (dec).

Mother and mother-in-law of

Anne and Rodger, Ian and Gloria,

Paul and Joy, Bill and Trish.

Loving Nanna to David, Darren, Karina,

Graeme and Rodney (dec);

and Nanna to her great-grandchildren

Zach, Brianna, Jade, Zalee,

Wylie, Lauren and Angus.



A strong and determined lady to the end.

She will be missed.

Forever in our thoughts.



Thanks to the wonderful nursing staff on

11B at The Canberra Hospital.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020
