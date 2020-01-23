|
|
DOROTHY MARAGARET RUDLING
12 August 1946 - 17 January 2020
Passed away peacefully with her
loving husband Jim by her side
Beloved wife of Jim.
Cherished by Darren, Vicki, Narelle, Daryl
and her adored grandchildren,
Sarah, Daniel, Grace, Lily and Harry and her great-grandchildren Amber and Kamryn.
A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors and staff
of Clare Holland House in particular,
Jade, Cassey, Betsy and Eva
and also Wendy and the staff of
Oncology at the Canberra Hospital.
The funeral service for Dorothy
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 24 January 2020,
commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 23, 2020