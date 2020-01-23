Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Dorothy Margaret RUDLING


1946 - 2020
Dorothy Margaret RUDLING Obituary
DOROTHY MARAGARET RUDLING

12 August 1946 - 17 January 2020

Passed away peacefully with her

loving husband Jim by her side



Beloved wife of Jim.

Cherished by Darren, Vicki, Narelle, Daryl

and her adored grandchildren,

Sarah, Daniel, Grace, Lily and Harry and her great-grandchildren Amber and Kamryn.



A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors and staff

of Clare Holland House in particular,

Jade, Cassey, Betsy and Eva

and also Wendy and the staff of

Oncology at the Canberra Hospital.



The funeral service for Dorothy

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 24 January 2020,

commencing at 4.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 23, 2020
