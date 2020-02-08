|
Bairstow, Dorothy Mary 19/4/1930 - 20/1/2020 Bairstow, John Bernard (Ben) 25/3/1933 - 30/1/2020 Deborah & Arata, Merriel & Darren, and Piers & Kate together with their children Dillon & Morgan, James & Rhiannon, and Aidan invite you to join them in celebrating the lives of Dorothy and Ben. A service of thanksgiving will be held at the City Uniting Church, Northbourne Avenue, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at 11:00am, followed by a light lunch. Please wear bright colours and bring your best stories. "Together always"
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020