LEWIS Dorothy Mavis (Dot) 15th December 2019 Late of Kempsey and Formerly of Coral Park Page, Canberra. Dearly beloved Wife of Ronald (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Norman and June. Adored Nan of Mark and Hiroko, Shane and Tracy and Great Nan of Audrey. Also loved by Sharon, John, Graham, George and Kurt and all their Families. Aged 95 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Dorothy's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019