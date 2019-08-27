Home
Dorothy ROSS

Dorothy ROSS Obituary
DOROTHY MAY ROSS

31 December 1922 - 23 August 2019



Passed away peacefully

at the Canberra Hospital,

surrounded by her loving family.



Loved and loving wife of Verno (dec).

Mother of Marian, Adrian and Yvonne.

Mother-in-law of Herb, George and Cecilia.

Grandmother of Sue, Jason, Justin,

Holly and Amanda.

Great-grandmother of Sofie, Paige,

Jude and Riley.



The funeral service for Dorothy will be held

in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell TOMORROW,

Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 27, 2019
