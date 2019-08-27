|
|
DOROTHY MAY ROSS
31 December 1922 - 23 August 2019
Passed away peacefully
at the Canberra Hospital,
surrounded by her loving family.
Loved and loving wife of Verno (dec).
Mother of Marian, Adrian and Yvonne.
Mother-in-law of Herb, George and Cecilia.
Grandmother of Sue, Jason, Justin,
Holly and Amanda.
Great-grandmother of Sofie, Paige,
Jude and Riley.
The funeral service for Dorothy will be held
in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell TOMORROW,
Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 27, 2019