Dorothy SPILLER


1922 - 2019
DOROTHY VERA SPILLER

'DOT'

Passed away peacefully aged 96 years.



Reunited with her beloved Merv.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Paul and Jenny, Judy and Kevin,

Mark and Lisa.



Adored Nan of her 7 grandchildren and

Nana Dot of her 17 great-grandchildren.



A chapter completed

A page is turned

A life well lived

A rest well earned.



Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff

who cared for Mum.



The funeral service to celebrate Dot's life

will be held in the Kamberra Function Centre,

595 Northbourne Avenue, Lyneham on

Friday, 6 September 2019, at 10:30 am.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
