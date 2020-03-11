Home
White Lady Funerals - Belconnen
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
The Chapel at Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Pl.
Nicholls
View Map
Dorothy TRACEY


1932 - 2020
Dorothy TRACEY Obituary
DOROTHY (DONNA) TRACEY

3rd November 1932 - 5th March 2020



Dearly loved wife of Peter (Dec)

Loving mother of Grant and Lorna,

Grandmother of Matthew, Donna, Nicola,

Natasha, and Sarah and

much loved Great-grandmother.



Donna's family thank the staff of Canberra Hospital for their loving care, attention, and gentleness during her brief time with them.

You may have left this world behind, but you will never leave our hearts and minds.



A celebration of Donna's life will be held

in The Chapel at Gold Creek,

17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls,

on MONDAY 16 March 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020
