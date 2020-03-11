|
|
DOROTHY (DONNA) TRACEY
3rd November 1932 - 5th March 2020
Dearly loved wife of Peter (Dec)
Loving mother of Grant and Lorna,
Grandmother of Matthew, Donna, Nicola,
Natasha, and Sarah and
much loved Great-grandmother.
Donna's family thank the staff of Canberra Hospital for their loving care, attention, and gentleness during her brief time with them.
You may have left this world behind, but you will never leave our hearts and minds.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held
in The Chapel at Gold Creek,
17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls,
on MONDAY 16 March 2020,
commencing at 10.30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020