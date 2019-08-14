Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Dorothy WYATT

Dorothy Helena Wyatt



'Dot'



16 July 1922 - 10 August 2019



Loving and devoted wife of Ted (dec).

Cherished mother of Carol (dec), Don, Brian and Geoff and mother-in-law of Bob, Diane and Donna.

Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.



Forever in our hearts.



A celebration for the life of Dot will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, on Monday 19th August, commencing at 10:30am.



Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
