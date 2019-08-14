|
|
Dorothy Helena Wyatt
'Dot'
16 July 1922 - 10 August 2019
Loving and devoted wife of Ted (dec).
Cherished mother of Carol (dec), Don, Brian and Geoff and mother-in-law of Bob, Diane and Donna.
Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
A celebration for the life of Dot will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, on Monday 19th August, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019