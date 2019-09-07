|
|
DOUGLAS THOMAS COOK
'Doug' 'Cookie'
15 June 1944 - 19 August 2019
Survived by Trish, Joanne, Andrew,
Caitlin, Billy, Abbie,
sister Margaret, brother Phillip
and their families,
friends Leslee and Ric.
A celebration of the life of Doug will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on THURSDAY 12 September 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
the Vietnam Veterans and
Veterans Federation ACT Inc.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019