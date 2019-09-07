Home
Douglas Thomas COOK


1944 - 2019
Douglas Thomas COOK Obituary
DOUGLAS THOMAS COOK

'Doug' 'Cookie'

15 June 1944 - 19 August 2019



Survived by Trish, Joanne, Andrew,

Caitlin, Billy, Abbie,

sister Margaret, brother Phillip

and their families,

friends Leslee and Ric.





A celebration of the life of Doug will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on THURSDAY 12 September 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

the Vietnam Veterans and

Veterans Federation ACT Inc.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
