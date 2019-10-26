|
|
EDITH SYLVIA CLELAND
'SYLVIA'
20 January 1927 - 22 October 2019
Loved and loving wife of Lindsay (dec).
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of
Robyn and Kirrily, Ian, David and Kirsty.
Loving grandmother of Indiana and Griffin.
Sylvia will be sadly missed,
and will forever be in our hearts.
A Memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life
will be held in The Anglican Parish Church of
St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue,
Reid on Saturday, 9 November 2019,
commencing at 11 am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019