Edith Sylvia CLELAND


1927 - 2019
Edith Sylvia CLELAND Obituary
EDITH SYLVIA CLELAND

'SYLVIA'

20 January 1927 - 22 October 2019

Loved and loving wife of Lindsay (dec).

Beloved mother and mother-in-law of

Robyn and Kirrily, Ian, David and Kirsty.

Loving grandmother of Indiana and Griffin.



Sylvia will be sadly missed,

and will forever be in our hearts.



A Memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life

will be held in The Anglican Parish Church of

St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue,

Reid on Saturday, 9 November 2019,

commencing at 11 am.

Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
