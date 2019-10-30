Home
Edna Dorothy INKLEY


1924 - 2019
Edna Dorothy INKLEY Obituary
EDNA DOROTHY INKLEY

17 January 1924 - 25 October 2019

Passed away peacefully



Much loved Mum of Denise, Brenton (dec),

Diana and Lynette.

Adored Nana of her grandchildren.

Loved daughter, sister, aunty,

great-Nana and friend.



An admirable woman



A celebration of Edna's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Cematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on TUESDAY 5 November 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



To honour Edna, please wear pink,

her favourite colour.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019
