|
|
EDNA DOROTHY INKLEY
17 January 1924 - 25 October 2019
Passed away peacefully
Much loved Mum of Denise, Brenton (dec),
Diana and Lynette.
Adored Nana of her grandchildren.
Loved daughter, sister, aunty,
great-Nana and friend.
An admirable woman
A celebration of Edna's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Cematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on TUESDAY 5 November 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
To honour Edna, please wear pink,
her favourite colour.
