Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hodgson Cres
Pearce
Edward Bernard WALDRON


1926 - 2020
Edward Bernard WALDRON Obituary
EDWARD 'TED' WALDRON

31 December 1926 - 26 January 2020



Beloved husband of Joan (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Barry and Pia, Mark, Chris and Pailin,

Philip and Sharon, Biljana and Paul.

Proud grandfather of Christina, Rebecca,

Andrew, Natalie, James, Joshua,

Matthew and Stephanie.



The funeral service for Ted will be held at

Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Hodgson Cres, Pearce on MONDAY

10 February 2020, commencing at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
