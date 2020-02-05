|
EDWARD 'TED' WALDRON
31 December 1926 - 26 January 2020
Beloved husband of Joan (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Barry and Pia, Mark, Chris and Pailin,
Philip and Sharon, Biljana and Paul.
Proud grandfather of Christina, Rebecca,
Andrew, Natalie, James, Joshua,
Matthew and Stephanie.
The funeral service for Ted will be held at
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Hodgson Cres, Pearce on MONDAY
10 February 2020, commencing at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020