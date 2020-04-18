|
|
EDWARD ALFRED EVANS AC
'TED'
Born Ipswich QLD 4 March 1941
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House, Canberra 12 April 2020
Loved husband of Judith.
Brother of Margaret (dec).
Loved father and father in law of
Peter & Erin and Ann & Mustapha.
Loved Stepdad and father in law of Amanda, Toni & Andrew.
Proud Grandpa Ted of Aisha, Mat, Riley, Molly and Jed.
Fondly remembered by Jamahl, Laila, and
Amina.
He was a leader in his field and
a kind and humble man, loved by many.
We mourn his passing but celebrate his life.
Due to current circumstances, a private service was held and a Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at TCH who cared for Ted. Special thanks to the staff at Clare Holland House for the kindness and compassion that was shown to Ted in his final days.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020