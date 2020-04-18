Home
Edward EVANS


1941 - 2020
Edward EVANS Obituary
EDWARD ALFRED EVANS AC



'TED'



Born Ipswich QLD 4 March 1941

Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House, Canberra 12 April 2020



Loved husband of Judith.

Brother of Margaret (dec).

Loved father and father in law of

Peter & Erin and Ann & Mustapha.

Loved Stepdad and father in law of Amanda, Toni & Andrew.

Proud Grandpa Ted of Aisha, Mat, Riley, Molly and Jed.

Fondly remembered by Jamahl, Laila, and

Amina.



He was a leader in his field and

a kind and humble man, loved by many.

We mourn his passing but celebrate his life.



Due to current circumstances, a private service was held and a Memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at TCH who cared for Ted. Special thanks to the staff at Clare Holland House for the kindness and compassion that was shown to Ted in his final days.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -