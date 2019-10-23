Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen ENGLISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Dorothy ENGLISH


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Eileen Dorothy ENGLISH Obituary
Eileen Dorothy English

3.6.1924 - 18.10.2019



Died peacefully at home surrounded

by the love of her family.



Loved wife of Richard (dec).



Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of

Patricia (dec), Michael (dec), Therese and

Joseph, Philip, Barbara and Murray.



Much loved Grandmother of Karen,

Paul (dec), Rachel and Liam.



Loving Great Grandmother of Flynn and Jack.



She loved unconditionally



Requiem Mass for Eileen will be held at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

207 Antill Street Watson ACT

on MONDAY, 28 October 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Private Cremation



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.