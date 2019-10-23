|
|
Eileen Dorothy English
3.6.1924 - 18.10.2019
Died peacefully at home surrounded
by the love of her family.
Loved wife of Richard (dec).
Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of
Patricia (dec), Michael (dec), Therese and
Joseph, Philip, Barbara and Murray.
Much loved Grandmother of Karen,
Paul (dec), Rachel and Liam.
Loving Great Grandmother of Flynn and Jack.
She loved unconditionally
Requiem Mass for Eileen will be held at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
207 Antill Street Watson ACT
on MONDAY, 28 October 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019