Eileen Margaret Kaye 28.1.1927 - 27.11.2019 Passed away peacefully on 27th November 2019 at Baptist Care, Griffith. Beloved wife of Jim (dec). Much loved mother of Graham (dec), Beth and Neil. Mother-in-law of Sally, Bruce and Karen. Dearly loved grandmother of Alison, Sophie, Jess, Lizzie and Xara. A service of celebration and thanksgiving for Margaret's life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, 45 Constitution Ave, Reid at 11.30am on Friday, 3rd January 2020. No flowers please.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019