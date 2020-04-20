Home
Kelly Eileen Veronica Today we say goodbye to Eileen. Much loved wife of Terry (dec'd). Endlessly supportive mother of Greg, Mark, Chris & Andrew, and mother-in-law of Ellen and Jolie. Sister of David (dec'd), John (dec'd), Marie, Kathleen and Joan. Much loved by her grandchildren Dillon, Toby, Jess, Evie & Jed, her great grandchildren, and a great friend to Tonia. The Kelly family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Care, Parkville for their compassionate care over recent years. Thank you Eileen for your selflessness and kindness over the course of a great life. A private service will be held for Eileen. Due to the current public health concerns a Memorial Service for Eileen will be held at a later date. White Lady Anna McLeod 362 Keilor Rd, Niddrie, VIC, 3042 Phone (03) 9351 0788
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2020
