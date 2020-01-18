Home
ELAINE AMELIA KELLY 24th December 2019 , aged 82 years, at The Canberra Hospital, Garran, late of Tuross Head. Dearly loved wife of Thomas (dec). Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of Tammy (dec), Stan, Jackie, Teresa , Belinda and their families. Elaine's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Tuesday the 21st January 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated and can be made at the chapel on the day.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
