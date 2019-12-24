Home
ELAINE CLYDE (nee Hepher) 28 November 1935 - 22 December 2019 Greatly treasured and deeply loved wife of Jeffrey for 60 years. Loved and loving mother of Ian, Gillian, Matthew (dec), Nic and their families. Beloved sister of Norma and Helen. Grandmother to Otto, Esther and Ildi. Died peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by family. A funeral service for Elaine will be held in The Anglican Parish Church of St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid on Monday, 30 December 2019, commencing at 10am. Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 24, 2019
