Eleftheria Dimitriou
Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019,
Aged 104
Dearly loved wife of Anastasios (dec).
Loving sister and sister-in-law of
Sotirios & Olga Andrew (both dec).
Loved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt.
A life well lived.
The funeral service for Eleftheria will be held at St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church, Campbell Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 10th October, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019