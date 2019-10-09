Home
Eleftheria DIMITRIOU

Eleftheria DIMITRIOU Obituary
Eleftheria Dimitriou



Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019,



Aged 104



Dearly loved wife of Anastasios (dec).

Loving sister and sister-in-law of

Sotirios & Olga Andrew (both dec).

Loved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt.



A life well lived.



The funeral service for Eleftheria will be held at St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church, Campbell Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 10th October, commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019
