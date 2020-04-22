Home
1924 - 2020
Eleanor Percival



14 May 1924 - 16 April 2020



Cherished wife of Harold (dec).



Loved and loving Mother and Mother-in-law of

Keith and Ros, Mark and Kath and Ross.



Loving Grandmother of

Kathy and Julie, Rory and Eamon, Christopher, Kirsti and Rachelle.



Precious Great Grandmother of

Keith, Louise, Nevaeh and Peter.



To the staff of George Forbes House and

Dr Mohan Mirpuri, we extend our deepest appreciation for the extraordinary care and compassion you gave to our Mum, Nana, Nan and Great Nana.

She felt blessed, loved and valued.



A private family service will be held.



Ninety five and eleven twelfths years

well lived.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020
