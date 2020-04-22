|
|
Eleanor Percival
14 May 1924 - 16 April 2020
Cherished wife of Harold (dec).
Loved and loving Mother and Mother-in-law of
Keith and Ros, Mark and Kath and Ross.
Loving Grandmother of
Kathy and Julie, Rory and Eamon, Christopher, Kirsti and Rachelle.
Precious Great Grandmother of
Keith, Louise, Nevaeh and Peter.
To the staff of George Forbes House and
Dr Mohan Mirpuri, we extend our deepest appreciation for the extraordinary care and compassion you gave to our Mum, Nana, Nan and Great Nana.
She felt blessed, loved and valued.
A private family service will be held.
Ninety five and eleven twelfths years
well lived.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 22, 2020