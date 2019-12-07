|
|
LENKA MARSALEK
10 January 1932 - 3 December 2019
Beloved wife of Radek (dec).
Much loved mother of Michael.
Much loved 'Babi' to Thomas and Daniel.
Loved friend of Carmel.
A friend to so many more.
A special thank you to staff and carers
at Goodwin Monash.
The Funeral Service for Lenka will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 16 December 2019
commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Alzheimer's Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019