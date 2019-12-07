Home
Eleonora Lenka MARSALEK


1932 - 2019
Eleonora Lenka MARSALEK Obituary
LENKA MARSALEK

10 January 1932 - 3 December 2019



Beloved wife of Radek (dec).

Much loved mother of Michael.

Much loved 'Babi' to Thomas and Daniel.

Loved friend of Carmel.

A friend to so many more.



A special thank you to staff and carers

at Goodwin Monash.



The Funeral Service for Lenka will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 16 December 2019

commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to Alzheimer's Australia.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
