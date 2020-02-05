Home
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Norwood Park Chapel
Mitchell
Elide Berselli ROSSO


1925 - 2020
Elide Berselli ROSSO Obituary
ROSSO

Elide Berselli

11.12.1925 - 03.02.2020

Died peacefully at Canberra Hospital on Monday 3rd February 2020. Adored wife of Ermanno Rosso. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stefano & Silvia and Raffaella (Ella) & Jim. Loving sister and sister in-law of Alberto & Paola and Giuliana. Loving grandmother of Marta, Michael, Francesca, Ingrid, Daniel and great-grandmother of Elsa, Arturo and Luce. Our heartfelt thanks to RCH staff for their kind, professional and supportive care and to Goodwin staff for their exceptional care provided in the home over many years.



A Service to Celebrate Elide's Life will be held in the Norwood Park Chapel, Mitchell, on Monday 10th February 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers please.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
