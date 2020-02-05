|
ROSSO
Elide Berselli
11.12.1925 - 03.02.2020
Died peacefully at Canberra Hospital on Monday 3rd February 2020. Adored wife of Ermanno Rosso. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stefano & Silvia and Raffaella (Ella) & Jim. Loving sister and sister in-law of Alberto & Paola and Giuliana. Loving grandmother of Marta, Michael, Francesca, Ingrid, Daniel and great-grandmother of Elsa, Arturo and Luce. Our heartfelt thanks to RCH staff for their kind, professional and supportive care and to Goodwin staff for their exceptional care provided in the home over many years.
A Service to Celebrate Elide's Life will be held in the Norwood Park Chapel, Mitchell, on Monday 10th February 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers please.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020