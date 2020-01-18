|
|
ELIZABETH LILIAN BLACK
25 February 1931 - 14 January 2020
Beloved wife of Samuel (dec).
Much loved Mother of Derek and Patricia.
Loving mother-in-law to Gail and Chris.
Loved grandmother of Kathryn (dec),
Paul (dec), David, Angela and Gary.
Much loved great grandmother of Blair, Alex,
Lili, Chloe, Courtney, Hayden and Jake.
Left to join Dad with the Angels.
Forever in our Hearts.
A celebration of Lilian's life
will be held in the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
THURSDAY 23 January 2020,
commencing at 3.00pm.
Special thanks to all the wonderful staff
at Regis Caboolture for all their loving care.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020