White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Elizabeth BLACK


1931 - 2020
Elizabeth BLACK Obituary
ELIZABETH LILIAN BLACK

25 February 1931 - 14 January 2020



Beloved wife of Samuel (dec).

Much loved Mother of Derek and Patricia.

Loving mother-in-law to Gail and Chris.

Loved grandmother of Kathryn (dec),

Paul (dec), David, Angela and Gary.

Much loved great grandmother of Blair, Alex,

Lili, Chloe, Courtney, Hayden and Jake.



Left to join Dad with the Angels.

Forever in our Hearts.



A celebration of Lilian's life

will be held in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

THURSDAY 23 January 2020,

commencing at 3.00pm.



Special thanks to all the wonderful staff

at Regis Caboolture for all their loving care.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
