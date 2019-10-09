|
|
ELIZABETH CLELAND BOHUN
(nee McEwen)
Passed away peacefully at
Calvary Hospital on Friday,
4 October 2019, surrounded by
her loving family, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Paul for 59 years.
Much loved mother of
Catherine (dec), Christina, Gregory, Matthew,
Michael and David, mother-in-law of Yianni,
Elisabeth, Michael, David and Tania.
Loving grandmother of Adam, Damien and Katy,
Brittany and Kai; Olympia; Zoe and Emma;
Alexander, Annie and Zac
and great-grandmother of Silas.
Sincere thanks to Lisa and Lisa from
ACT Ambulance and
the wonderful medical and nursing staff
at Calvary Hospital
for their care and support.
REVIRESCO
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Elizabeth will be celebrated at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner of
Antill Street and Phillip Avenue, Watson
on Saturday, 12 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019