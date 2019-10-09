Home
ELIZABETH BOHUN


1934 - 2019
ELIZABETH BOHUN Obituary
ELIZABETH CLELAND BOHUN

(nee McEwen)



Passed away peacefully at

Calvary Hospital on Friday,

4 October 2019, surrounded by

her loving family, aged 85 years.



Beloved wife of Paul for 59 years.

Much loved mother of

Catherine (dec), Christina, Gregory, Matthew,

Michael and David, mother-in-law of Yianni,

Elisabeth, Michael, David and Tania.

Loving grandmother of Adam, Damien and Katy,

Brittany and Kai; Olympia; Zoe and Emma;

Alexander, Annie and Zac

and great-grandmother of Silas.



Sincere thanks to Lisa and Lisa from

ACT Ambulance and

the wonderful medical and nursing staff

at Calvary Hospital

for their care and support.



REVIRESCO



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Elizabeth will be celebrated at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner of

Antill Street and Phillip Avenue, Watson

on Saturday, 12 October 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019
