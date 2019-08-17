|
|
ELIZABETH DOROTHY BROMFIELD
11 May 1926 - 14 August 2019
Loving wife of Murray (deceased).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Gill and Ross, Anne and Ian,
Mike and Stephanie.
Treasured Grannie to Tom and Rickie, Lee and Johana, Keith and Noni, Michelle and Caleb, Douglas, Lachlan and Great Grannie to
Hudson, Will, Jake, Ollie and Hannah.
The funeral service for Liz will be held the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
19 August 2019.
Please join us in the Chapel
from 11:40am for a 12 noon service.
Please join the family in the adjacent venue
for refreshments following the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019