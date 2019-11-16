|
|
|
DORRIAN,
Elizabeth Anne.
'Libby'
Late of Mosman. Formerly of Cooma.
07.04.1944-07.11.2019
Loving daughter of Mary and John (both dec). Loving sister and sister-in-law of Joan & Geoff (both dec), Patricia & Peter, Gaye & Don (dec) and Martin & Mary. Loving Aunty to all of her families.
Now at peace in Heaven with Nana (Mary).
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend LIBBY's Funeral Service to be held in the Gregory and Carr Chapel, 14 Delhi Rd, North Ryde on Wednesday 20th November, 2019 at 11.30am.
GREGORY & CARR
Traditional
Funeral Directors
North Ryde
9888 2203
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019