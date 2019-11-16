Home
Services
Gregory & Carr
850 Pacific highway
Gordon, New South Wales 2072
(02) 9498 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DORRIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth DORRIAN

Elizabeth DORRIAN Obituary
DORRIAN,

Elizabeth Anne.

'Libby'



Late of Mosman. Formerly of Cooma.



07.04.1944-07.11.2019



Loving daughter of Mary and John (both dec). Loving sister and sister-in-law of Joan & Geoff (both dec), Patricia & Peter, Gaye & Don (dec) and Martin & Mary. Loving Aunty to all of her families.



Now at peace in Heaven with Nana (Mary).



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend LIBBY's Funeral Service to be held in the Gregory and Carr Chapel, 14 Delhi Rd, North Ryde on Wednesday 20th November, 2019 at 11.30am.



GREGORY & CARR

Traditional

Funeral Directors

North Ryde

9888 2203
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -