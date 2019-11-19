|
|
ELIZABETH DOROTHY LUCK Late of Prescare Carina, formerly of Cleveland, passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019. Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Christine, Ian (dec), Sandra and Tony. Adored grandmother of Julian, Kai, Kathryn and Thomas. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dorothy's life at Great Southern Memorial Park, 1774-1794 Mount Cotton Road, Carbrook on Wednesday 20th November 2019 commencing at 1pm. Rest In Peace ALEX GOW FUNERALS Newstead Ph (07) 3851 7800 FUNERAL CARE SINCE 1940 alexgowfuneralcom.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 19, 2019