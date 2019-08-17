|
|
Elizabeth Macfarlane 11 February 1924 to 11 August 2019 Elder daughter of Noel and Grace Hookway (both dec.), sister of Roma (dec.) and Paul, loving and most beloved wife of Ian (dec.), darling mother of Deborah, Kirstie and Rick, mother-in-law of Martin and Despina, devoted grandmother of Laura and Tom, Alexandra and Kim, Kudzai, Julian and James and great-grandmother of Morgan, Julian, Lachlan, Tassimba, Tendei, Gabriella and Gisele. She remained loving, beautiful, stubborn and optimistic until her last breath. We will love and miss her all our lives. The funeral service will be held in Canberra, at St. John's Anglican Church, 167 La Perouse Street, Red Hill at 2.00pm, Monday 19th August 2019 followed by a party celebrating her life in the adjoining hall.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019