Elizabeth MCGEE


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth MCGEE Obituary
ELIZABETH (LIL) McGEE

29 August 1931 - 4 October 2019



Lil passed away peacefully at Canberra Aged Care nursing home, Lyneham ACT.



A devoted and beloved wife of Bert (dec) for 64yrs.

A wonderful mother, an adored grandmother, a great-grandmother, and friend to many.



A celebration of Lil's life will be held at Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, on FRIDAY 11 October commencing at 1:30pm.

Burial at Gungahlin cemetery to follow.



A sincere thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Canberra Aged Care, Lyneham for caring for our mother so well.



You'll Never Walk Alone



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019
