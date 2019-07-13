|
Richards, Elizabeth Margaret
Nee de Smet
14/06/1918 - 06/07/2019
Loving wife of George Frederick ( Deceased)
Mother of George William
Adored Nanna of Fiona, Damien and Stephanie
Much loved daughter of Jules & Nelle de Smet
(Both Deceased)
Loved sister & and sister-in-law of:
Pat & Ron Norcott ( Both Deceased)
Val & Don Shelley ( Both Deceased)
Jules and Barbara de Smet (Both Deceased)
Eugenie & Fred Leaudais (Both Deceased)
Denise & Doug (Deceased) Muir
Loved Aunty, Great Aunty and
Great Great Aunty to many.
The funeral service for Elizabeth will be held at St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral, Franklin Street Forrest, on Monday 15 July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight Foundation. Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019