Elizabeth RICHARDS Obituary
Richards, Elizabeth Margaret



Nee de Smet



14/06/1918 - 06/07/2019



Loving wife of George Frederick ( Deceased)

Mother of George William

Adored Nanna of Fiona, Damien and Stephanie

Much loved daughter of Jules & Nelle de Smet

(Both Deceased)

Loved sister & and sister-in-law of:

Pat & Ron Norcott ( Both Deceased)

Val & Don Shelley ( Both Deceased)

Jules and Barbara de Smet (Both Deceased)

Eugenie & Fred Leaudais (Both Deceased)

Denise & Doug (Deceased) Muir

Loved Aunty, Great Aunty and

Great Great Aunty to many.



The funeral service for Elizabeth will be held at St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral, Franklin Street Forrest, on Monday 15 July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight Foundation. Envelopes will be available on the day.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
