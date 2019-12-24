Home
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
View Map
Elizabeth RICHES


1945 - 2019
Elizabeth RICHES Obituary
ELIZABETH ANNETTE RICHES

(LIZA)

29.09.1945 - 21.12.2019



'It is with great sadness that we

announce the passing of Liza.



Wife of Steven Riches

Mother to Veena, Michelle (dec) and Matthew

Grandmother to Emma, Sarah, and Ashling

Great Grandmother to Mae Elizabeth.



Never Forgotten, Forever in our Hearts'



The funeral service for Liza

will be held in the White Lady Chapel

75 Canberra Ave, Kingston

on FRIDAY 27 December 2019,

commencing at 3:00pm.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 24, 2019
