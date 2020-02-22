Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth SCOTT


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Elizabeth SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, Elizabeth Mary



(Elma, Liz)



3 May 1924 - 17 February 2020



Aged 95 years



Wife of Alwyn (dec)

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny, Karen & Bill (dec), Lyndell & David and Pam.

Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 22.

Travelling companion of Allan.



Thanks to Dr Kamath, Amcal Chemist Queanbeyan and the caring medical team at

9A at The Canberra Hospital.



At Peace



A celebration for the life of Elizabeth will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church,

Wednesday 26th February, commencing at 10:30am.



Elizabeth has requested that everyone wears bright colours.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -