SCOTT, Elizabeth Mary
(Elma, Liz)
3 May 1924 - 17 February 2020
Aged 95 years
Wife of Alwyn (dec)
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny, Karen & Bill (dec), Lyndell & David and Pam.
Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 22.
Travelling companion of Allan.
Thanks to Dr Kamath, Amcal Chemist Queanbeyan and the caring medical team at
9A at The Canberra Hospital.
At Peace
A celebration for the life of Elizabeth will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church,
Wednesday 26th February, commencing at 10:30am.
Elizabeth has requested that everyone wears bright colours.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020