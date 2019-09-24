Home
1924 - 2019
ELIZABETH STRATEGOS



16 March 1924 - 17 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Fred Ward Gardens, aged 95 years.



Our much loved aunt and great-aunt,

and beloved older sister of Tina Yen

and Dorothy Jaroudy.



She is deeply cherished and will be sadly

missed by her family, friends and carers.



Her family would like to thank the staff

and residents of Fred Ward Gardens

for providing such a safe and loving home

for Beth over these many years.



A service for Beth will be held in

the chapel at Fred Ward Gardens,

38 Theodore St Curtain on THURSDAY,

26 September 2019 at 11:00am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 24, 2019
