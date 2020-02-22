Home
Ella Winifred COTTEE

Ella Winifred COTTEE Obituary
ELLA WINIFRED COTTEE (nee MOORE) 16.01.1922 - 11.02.2020 The girl from Guyra Ella passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side. Identical twin sister to Iris whom she adored. Devoted Air Force Wife of Milton (dec). Much loved mother of Sonia, Ronald, Jennifer, James and his wife Jane. Grandma Ellie to Alice, Mikel, David, Simon, Harry and Zarli. 'Great Ellie' to Jago, Marshall, Austin, Zac, Charlie, Phoenix and Albert. Sensitive, compassionate, caring and spiritual. Beautiful and elegant. A wonderful hostess who loved to gather family and friends around her, our 'little Ellie' will be greatly missed. To know her, was to love her ... With heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and compassionate carers of Goodwin Monash. Privately Cremated on 14 February 2020
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
