Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen CAMPBELL


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ellen CAMPBELL Obituary
ELLEN CAMPBELL

R.N. Royal Alexander Hospital

(Camperdown)

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law

and grandmother of: Ian (dec.) and Beth,

Peta and Laura; and Alison and Michael,

Imogen, Darcy and Xanthe.



Passed peacefully into the loving arms of

her Lord on 10th October 2019.



Heartfelt thanks to the team at

St Andrews Village, and also to her

dear friends who accompanied her

through the journey of her last days.



A Thanksgiving service for Ellen's life will be

held in St Matthew's Anglican Church,

Laurens Street, Wanniassa on

Friday 25 October 2019,

commencing at 11:30 am.

Private cremation.

Please wear something bright.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newborn Intensive Care Foundation at newborn.org.au



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.