|
|
ELLEN CAMPBELL
R.N. Royal Alexander Hospital
(Camperdown)
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law
and grandmother of: Ian (dec.) and Beth,
Peta and Laura; and Alison and Michael,
Imogen, Darcy and Xanthe.
Passed peacefully into the loving arms of
her Lord on 10th October 2019.
Heartfelt thanks to the team at
St Andrews Village, and also to her
dear friends who accompanied her
through the journey of her last days.
A Thanksgiving service for Ellen's life will be
held in St Matthew's Anglican Church,
Laurens Street, Wanniassa on
Friday 25 October 2019,
commencing at 11:30 am.
Private cremation.
Please wear something bright.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newborn Intensive Care Foundation at newborn.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019