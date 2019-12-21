Home
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Village
2 Jaeger Circuit
Bruce
ELMA JONES


1926 - 2019
ELMA JONES Obituary
ELMA MARJORIE JONES

11 July 1926 - 16 December 2019



Loving wife of Ken (dec) and Pryce (dec).

Much loved mother of Milton, Chris and Mel,

Mary Lou (dec), Virginia and Jim, and Warwick.



Loving grandma of Emily and Liam,

Joel and Cherie, Heather and Elrond, Anna,

Chris, Rohan, Tom, Acacia, Tim and Jessica.



Loving great-grandma of Rachelle, Ellie,

Robbie and Matilda.

Caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.



'The song is ended,

but the melody lingers on...' Irving Berlin



The funeral service for Elma will be held

at St Mary's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Village,

2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on

Monday, 30 December 2019,

commencing at 10am.



Burial will follow at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019
