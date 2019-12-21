|
ELMA MARJORIE JONES
11 July 1926 - 16 December 2019
Loving wife of Ken (dec) and Pryce (dec).
Much loved mother of Milton, Chris and Mel,
Mary Lou (dec), Virginia and Jim, and Warwick.
Loving grandma of Emily and Liam,
Joel and Cherie, Heather and Elrond, Anna,
Chris, Rohan, Tom, Acacia, Tim and Jessica.
Loving great-grandma of Rachelle, Ellie,
Robbie and Matilda.
Caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
'The song is ended,
but the melody lingers on...' Irving Berlin
The funeral service for Elma will be held
at St Mary's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Village,
2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on
Monday, 30 December 2019,
commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019