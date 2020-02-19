Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Canberra City Uniting Church
corner of Northbourne Avenue and Rudd Street
Canberra City
Elmer KISS


1936 - 2020
ELMER KISS

(Kiss Elemer)



Born 30th April 1936,

BerettyÃ³Ãºjfalu, Hungary.

Died 15th February 2020,

Calvary Hospital, Canberra.



Much loved son of Elek and Julianna,

older brother to Hilda (Keszthely, Hungary),

and four younger brothers (all dec).



Beloved husband of Carolyn and

father of Andrew and Marton,

father-in-law of Nicky and Becky.

Devoted grandpa of Jasper,

step-grandfather of Zoe.

You will always remain in our hearts.



'So now faith, hope, and love abide,

these three; but the greatest of

these is love.' 2 Cor. 13:13.



A service of thanksgiving for Elmer's life

will be held at Canberra City Uniting Church,

corner of Northbourne Avenue and

Rudd Street, Canberra City on Saturday,

22 February 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.



Some parking is available off

Rudd Street under Pilgrim Plaza.



Garden flowers would be lovely

as would donations to Carers ACT or the

Early Morning Centre in memory of Elmer.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
