|
|
ELMER KISS
(Kiss Elemer)
Born 30th April 1936,
BerettyÃ³Ãºjfalu, Hungary.
Died 15th February 2020,
Calvary Hospital, Canberra.
Much loved son of Elek and Julianna,
older brother to Hilda (Keszthely, Hungary),
and four younger brothers (all dec).
Beloved husband of Carolyn and
father of Andrew and Marton,
father-in-law of Nicky and Becky.
Devoted grandpa of Jasper,
step-grandfather of Zoe.
You will always remain in our hearts.
'So now faith, hope, and love abide,
these three; but the greatest of
these is love.' 2 Cor. 13:13.
A service of thanksgiving for Elmer's life
will be held at Canberra City Uniting Church,
corner of Northbourne Avenue and
Rudd Street, Canberra City on Saturday,
22 February 2020, commencing at 10:30 am.
Some parking is available off
Rudd Street under Pilgrim Plaza.
Garden flowers would be lovely
as would donations to Carers ACT or the
Early Morning Centre in memory of Elmer.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020